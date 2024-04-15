Man dies after being hit by reversing car driven by his son in the north of Spain

Europa Press Ourense Monday, 15 April 2024, 11:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 72-year-old man has died after being hit by a car driven by his son when the driver was manoeuvring inside a private property in the municipality of Trasmiras, Ourense, in the north of Spain.

The accident happened at 9pm on Sunday, when the victim was struck by a car reversing in the courtyard of a house located in Soutelo, according to the emergency services.

The alert was raised by a relative who called 112 to request urgent medical assistance for the man, who was unconscious after being hit.

Emergency medical services were sent to the scene, but were unable to save the man's life. Guardia Civil officers also attended to gather information about the accident.

At 11.50pm, the duty coroner agreed to the removal of the body and its transfer to the Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de Ourense, where the autopsy was due to be performed.