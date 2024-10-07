Man arrested in Spanish town for bludgeoning a dog to death

J.M.L. Guadalajara Monday, 7 October 2024, 15:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating a dog to death in the Spanish municipality of Guadalajara, just north of Madrid in the region of Castilla–La Mancha.

The dog had allegedly become entangled in an illegal snare the man had installed in a field, before bludgeoning it to death. Eyewitnesses alerted Guardia Civil's nature protection service (Seprona) who found the dog's body hidden among some brambles and with numerous head injuries, as well as wounds in its mouth and on its limbs.

Police investigations, supported by witness statements and veterinary reports, led to the arrest of the resident of the Romancos area in Guadalajara. The man had been reported on numerous occasions by Guardia Civil previously for different offences related to animal welfare, police said.

The latest offence carries a prison sentence of up to two years in addition to disqualification from owning animals, if found guilty.