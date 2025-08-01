Pervert arrested in Spain for secretly filming family and friends in his bathroom

Miguel G. Casallo Burgos Friday, 1 August 2025, 09:54 Share

As part of Operation Merlín, the Guardia Civil in Spain have arrested two men in Burgos for possession and distribution of child pornography. In one of the homes searched, they discovered hidden cameras which one of the detainees used to secretly record family members, friends and work colleagues in the bathroom of his home.

The investigation was initiated following a report by the national institute of cybersecurity (INCIBE) on the existence of a website with extremely serious paedophile content. One of the identified users, a 36-year-old male resident of Burgos, was located and arrested after thousands of child pornography files were found at his home. He was later remanded in custody without bail.

Analysis of the seized material revealed that the suspect had installed cameras in his home, with which he had recorded at least 14 people close to him, without their consent. This evidence led to further charges and a second search, where a hidden device was found in the bathroom ceiling.

The second detainee, a 23-year-old resident of Las Merindades (Burgos), was also identified for downloading the same illicit content. Pornographic material was found on his mobile phone.

In total, more than 50 terabytes of child pornography were seized, along with several devices: three computers, three mobile phones, four hard drives, five cameras (two of them homemade), ten microSD cards and a 40-TB network storage system.