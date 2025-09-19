Major IT glitch causes ankle tag system for violent offenders in Spain to fail leaving many at large

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 19 September 2025, 12:25 Share

An IT failure in the ankle tag security system for violent abusers in Spain left "a large number" at large, an official report has said.

The move has put the Spanish government's equality ministry on the defensive this week.

It was found that the loss of information in the bulk transfer of data when changing system providers apparently caused all records prior to March 2024 to disappear, hampering the work of the courts.