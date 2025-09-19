Technology
Major IT glitch causes ankle tag system for violent offenders in Spain to fail leaving many at large
The bulk transfer of data when changing system providers apparently caused all records prior to March 2024 to disappear an official report has found
SUR in English
Malaga
Friday, 19 September 2025, 12:25
An IT failure in the ankle tag security system for violent abusers in Spain left "a large number" at large, an official report has said.
The move has put the Spanish government's equality ministry on the defensive this week.
It was found that the loss of information in the bulk transfer of data when changing system providers apparently caused all records prior to March 2024 to disappear, hampering the work of the courts.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.