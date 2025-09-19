Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An ankle tag used in Spain EFE
Major IT glitch causes ankle tag system for violent offenders in Spain to fail leaving many at large

The bulk transfer of data when changing system providers apparently caused all records prior to March 2024 to disappear an official report has found

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 19 September 2025, 12:25

An IT failure in the ankle tag security system for violent abusers in Spain left "a large number" at large, an official report has said.

The move has put the Spanish government's equality ministry on the defensive this week.

It was found that the loss of information in the bulk transfer of data when changing system providers apparently caused all records prior to March 2024 to disappear, hampering the work of the courts.

