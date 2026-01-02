Large-scale network that defrauded over 300 million in sales tax is dismantled The tax office managed to dismantle a structure made up of 38 companies operating throughout Spain

The National Police had been tracking a large-scale IVA (VAT sales tax) fraud scheme for months, and on Friday the tax office confirmed that the network, which was operating throughout the country and had a structure made up of 38 companies, had finally been dismantled. The alleged fraud exceeds 300 million in 2024, making it one of the two largest VAT fraud networks dismantled to date.

Specifically, in the 18 searches carried out in 12 locations in seven provinces, a large number of properties, vehicles, boats, hundreds of bank accounts, crypto-assets, a significant volume of cash, works of art, luxury items and metals of high economic value were seized.

Pamplinas Stars

In the operation, called 'Pamplinas Stars', five people considered responsible for the criminal organisation were arrested, including one of its leaders, who is already in prison for alleged offences against the public treasury and money laundering. The investigation of this large-scale network began in mid-2024, when the tax office began to analyse the possible fraud of a wholesale operator who began selling large quantities of hydrocarbons at the end of 2023.

At that time, the regulatory amendment that entered into force in January 2025 had not yet been implemented, under which companies registered in the hydrocarbons extractors register (Redef) are now required to submit monthly returns and be included in the immediate supply of information system (SII).

Finally, the tax office uncovered a "vast and complex" structure designed to serve VAT fraud and to move the proceeds of the fraud abroad in an attempt to prevent their traceability.