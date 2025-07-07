Lucas, the Yorkshire terrier that saved his owner's life by alerting police in Spain

ABC Zaragoza Monday, 7 July 2025, 12:30 | Updated 12:47h. Compartir

At 2.45am on 2 July, Guardia Civil officers were patrolling a rural road in Bulbuente in the province of Zaragoza in Spain when they spotted a small dog which stopped in front of the vehicle, barking incessantly and was clearly in distress

The police officers got out of their vehicle to check on the animal, but at that moment the dog stopped barking and showed them to the side of the road. It was at that point that the officers heard what sounded like a person in pain.

They located the person lying on the ground and possibly badly injured. Using a rope, an officer descended the slope, which was full of brambles and undergrowth and located a man who was dazed, disoriented, and with multiple injuries to his knees, elbows and face. The emergency rescue services were called and the officers tried to keep the victim conscious. He told them that he had fallen from the path while looking for his dog and that he had been trapped there for several hours.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Zaragoza for treatment of his injuries, with a reserved prognosis. Lucas the heroic Yorkshire terrier was taken home by the officers.