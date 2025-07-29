Looking for a job in Spain? Major supermarket chain launches new portal to streamline recruitment process

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 16:29 Share

The Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona is launching a new employment portal, which "represents a radical change in the way applications are managed to connect with talent". "More intuitive and agile, this new portal allows anyone interested in working at Mercadona to quickly create their personal profile, receive proposals from the company in line with their preferences and keep track of the selection processes in which they are participating," the company said.

On the previous jobs portal, profiles were not saved and it was necessary to register vacancy by vacancy, repeating the required data each time. With this new tool, Mercadona focuses on the candidate. Head of recruitment María Ramírez said that this new tool has been designed "to make it easier to apply for work at Mercadona".

Prospective candidates can create their unique profile that remains active on the platform. They can add their CV, connect the profile to LinkedIn or fill in the details manually. In addition, they can indicate various preferences: working day, type of contract, location or area of interest (store, logistics block, Mercadona online, Mercadona IT or offices). "This allows the company to keep all profiles on its radar, identify opportunities and proactively contact candidates who fit a profile, regardless of whether they have previously registered for an active offer," the company said.

In addition, the new portal also allows users to check the status of their applications at any time. Candidates can also explore roles and what they entail through explanatory videos. This helps them get a better idea of what it's like to work at the company.

With this latest initiative, Mercadona continues improving its recruitment processes and offering opportunities to those who want to develop their careers, both in Spain and Portugal.