At least 16 people injured, two seriously, in gas explosion at a bar in Spain's Murcia region

The emergency services in Spain's Murcia region were despatched to a bar in Lo Pagán, in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar, on Thursday following reports of a gas explosion that caused around 16 injuries. The first calls to 112 were received at around 12.30 pm, when the incident was reported after the explosion in bar Casa Javi, in Calle Torres Fontes.

The first responders from the Local Police, Murcia fire brigade and civil protection volunteers, along with several ambulances and medical personnel, found serious material damage and at least 16 injured people, two of whom are in a serious condition.

The president of the region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, said that he is in permanent contact with the mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar, Pedro Javier Sánchez Aznar, and has promised all the resources and personnel at his disposal.

Víctor Manuel Moreno (Onda Regional)

According to reports in SUR's sister newspaper La Verdad, the incident happened while the weekly street market, which is located in the same street, was being held. Some stalls were affected by the explosion.

The same premises had already suffered a fire a year ago, and both the establishment itself and the house above it were affected.