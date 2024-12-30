King Charles III awards British Benevolent Fund Spain treasurer Charlie Wilson with MBE

Charlie Wilson, treasurer of the British Benevolent Fund charity in Spain, has been awarded an MBE.

SUR in English Malaga Monday, 30 December 2024, 23:30

Charlie Wilson, treasurer of the British Benevolent Fund charity in Spain, has been awarded an MBE in His Majesty The King’s 2025 New Year Honours List for services to vulnerable British nationals in Spain.

Since joining the charity in 2011, Charlie Wilson has helped countless British people across Spain by providing short term financial support to those in desperate need. The charity’s work was especially critical during the Covid-19 pandemic, as time and time again he supported the repatriation of vulnerable British nationals to the UK via commercial flights.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, said: “Charlie is the backbone of the British Benevolent Fund’s invaluable support of British nationals across Spain. The fact that he has given his time so generously over such a long period of time is a testimony of his dedication to helping others. I’m thrilled that his continued work is being recognised with an MBE.”

Charlie Wilson, who is based in Madrid, said: “Receiving the MBE is a great honour and a very humbling experience. Although, it recognises my contribution to helping vulnerable British citizens in Spain, it really reflects the support, motivation and incredible inspiration I have received from my family and friends. It is a privilege and a vindication of my belief that together we can all make a positive difference in the world.”

The King’s New Year Honours List 2025 includes three other recipients with links to Spain:

A British Empire Medal (BEM) to Elizabeth Keegan, Director, Lloret Tourist Board, Spain. For services to British nationals in Girona, Spain.

A Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award to Maria Almudena Sevilla Sanz, Professor, Economic and Social Policy, London School of Economics. For services to Economics and to Women in Economics.

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award to Joel Castellvi-Kellhofer, Entrepreneur, Advocate and Innovator. For services to the Deaf Community.