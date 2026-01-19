Julio Iglesias asks the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office to dismiss complaint against him for lack of jurisdiction His lawyer hits back at sexual assault claims and brands accusations 'malicious'

Julio Iglesias is firing back at allegations of sexual assault, demanding that the case be thrown out of court. The singer’s lawyer has claimed the Spanish have no right to probe the accusations, insisting they are false and part of a "malicious" smear campaign aimed at tarnishing the star's reputation.

Two former employees, one a housekeeper and the other a physiotherapist claim they were groped, humiliated, and pressured into sexual encounters with the 79-year-old music icon. The alleged incidents are said to have taken place in his properties in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Lyford Cay (Bahamas) in 2021. One of the women claims Iglesias forced her into sexual acts and subjected her to violent physical and verbal abuse.

But now his lawyer, José Antonio Choclán, has filed a formal complaint to the Spanish National Court, demanding the case be thrown out, arguing that the accusations are “completely false” and that the Spanish courts have no right to investigate a crime that allegedly occurred outside the country.

Iglesias’ lawyer hit back at the women, accusing them of trying to ruin his client’s life with “malicious” and baseless allegations. “The accusations are false and were made with the intention of destroying Julio Iglesias’ reputation,” Choclán said. “These women have no right to file a complaint in Spain, especially when the supposed crimes took place in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, not Spain.”

The two accusers - both of whom have made claims of sexual assault and harassment - are said to be using the Spanish legal system to pursue what Iglesias’ legal team has called a “media stunt.” Choclán has even suggested the group Women’s Link Worldwide, which is backing the women, chose Spain specifically to boost the publicity surrounding the case.

“Spain is being used as a platform for this smear campaign, and it’s clear they think this will get them more media attention,” Choclán added. “This is all about press, not justice.”

Iglesias has publicly denied the claims, expressing his shock and sadness at the accusations. In an Instagram post, he said the allegations were "absolutely false" and revealed how they have devastated him. "I’ve never felt so much malice," he wrote, vowing to fight back against what he described as a "grave injustice" and to prove the accusations are lies.

“I still have the strength to fight for the truth and defend my dignity against such a serious attack on my character,” he added, making it clear he won't back down in the face of what he calls a "vicious" smear campaign.

The two women claim that they were subjected to a hostile work environment while employed by Iglesias at his luxury estates. One accuser alleges that Iglesias physically coerced her into sex, while the other speaks of constant verbal abuse and humiliation during their time working for him. The alleged incidents reportedly happened when the women were in their 20s, with one of the victims claiming she was just 22 at the time.