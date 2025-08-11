Julio Álamo finishes his journey in search of the Osborne bull in Japan

C. P. S. Monday, 11 August 2025, 19:07 Share

Madrid motorcyclist Julio Álamo - the man behind the ToroEnMoto project - has reached the last Osborne bull erected outside Spain in Matsunoyama Onsen, Japan, known as Black Symbol. This milestone marks the end of a route of more than 21,000 kilometres, across 11 countries, that Álamo started on 3 May in El Puerto de Santa María (Cadiz). His sole companion during this trip was his Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer motorcycle.

What began as a weekend challenge to visit the Osborne bulls in Spain in 2017, became a long term project: locate and visit all bulls, about 100 in total, in Spain (89), Mexico (4), Denmark (1) and Japan (1). The Japanese bull, installed in 2018 by artist Santiago Sierra during the Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennial, was added to the permanent collection thanks to the support of the local community.

Álamo's arrival was celebrated with a welcoming ceremony that brought together more than 120 people, including local authorities, cultural and tourist representatives, journalists and 72 students from the Matsunoyama Gakuen school. The ceremony included a traditional prayer ritual for his safe return and a cultural exchange with the students.

During his journey, Julio has crossed deserts, slept in yurts, tackled mountain passes, sailed on ferries and received the hospitality of motorbike clubs in several countries.

"I have crossed borders, but above all I have crossed fears and emotions. This bull is more than a destination: it is a personal conquest," he says.

Although the Japanese bull marks the end of a stage, Álamo does not rule out continuing the journey and turning it into a round-the-world trip. As he himself says, "great journeys are not measured in kilometres, but in what they transform inside".