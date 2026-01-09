PM joins left-wing Latin American criticism of Venezuela action by US

M. Sáiz-Pardo / A. Azpiroz Madrid. Friday, 9 January 2026, 13:45 Share

Spain was among countries leading international opposition to the US intervention in Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro on the orders of Donald Trump.

On Sunday, PM Pedro Sánchez joined the leaders of the five biggest Latin American democracies currently governed by the left (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay) to show its rejection of "unilateral military actions".

The joint statement warned that Washington's intervention "contravenes fundamental principles" of international law, in particular the ban on the use and threat of force, as well as "respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states", principles enshrined in the UN charter.

As stated by the leaders of the six countries, the actions of the US constitute "an extremely dangerous precedent for regional peace and security" and "put the civilian population at risk".

The statement highlighted that the Venezuelan crisis "must be resolved exclusively through peaceful means", such as "dialogue, negotiation and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people".

Greenland

Meanwhile, Spain has joined France, the UK, Germany, Poland and Italy in signing a manifesto to remind the US president that Denmark is a Nato ally and that Greenland plays a strategic role in the defence of the North Atlantic. Emboldened by the successful capture of Nicolás Maduro, Trump has once again stated his desire to annex Greenland for "national security".