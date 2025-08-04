Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More than 2,000 people needed for grape harvest campaign in Spain

The jobs are full-time positions that require physical stamina and teamwork skills, but often no previous experience

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 4 August 2025, 16:41

The employment agency Randstad has launched a recruitment campaign to fill more than 2,000 vacancies for the grape harvest season in Spain. Most of the positions are concentrated in Galicia (more than 1,600 vacancies), although workers are also needed in Castilla y León (more than 400), Aragón (more than 50) and La Rioja (more than 100). The average wage of workers this year is around 10 euros per hour.

The most sought-after profiles are those of cutters and loaders, responsible for cutting and transporting grapes in the vineyards. These are full-time jobs that require physical stamina and teamwork skills, but often no previous experience, as wineries and cooperatives provide basic training.

The wine sector generates more than 368,000 positions equivalent to a full-time job and represents between 1.9% and 2.2% of Spanish GDP, according to a report by Analistas Financieros Internacionales for the Organización Interprofesional del Vino de España (OIVE).

In the first half of the 2024/2025 campaign alone, production in Spain reached 31 million hectolitres (one hectolitre = 100 litres) of wine, some 9.6% more than the same period of the previous campaign.

Interested parties can apply through the channels set up by Randstad on its website www.randstad.es, in addition to the company's local offices.

