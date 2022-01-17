Interest in travel returns to pre-pandemic levels Spain’s winter season is looking good thanks to domestic tourism, according to a new report by the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (Cehat) and PwC

Interest in travelling is returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report by the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (Cehat) and PwC.

Tourist confidence is on the rise and the desire to visit places is even greater among Spaniards. The report predicts that national tourism will be even larger than it was in pre-pandemic 2019 this winter season.

Jorge Marichal, president of Cehat, said, “We are optimistic but cautious regarding the predictions. Everything points to the fact that, unless the health situation leads to drastic scenarios, this winter the recovery towards pre-Covid levels will continue to consolidate. Both nationally and internationally, confidence in travel is recovering and with it the desire to travel again.”

Cayetano Soler, the partner in charge of tourism at PwC, said the trend is slow but positive. "The situation points to a positive trend but slower and more irregular than expected.”

The report added the 2021-2022 winter season demonstrates “continuity in the recovery of the sector thanks to the demand expressed by the client in most markets and the gradual improvement in tourist sentiment. A recovery, however, has been slowed by the Omicron variant.”