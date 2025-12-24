'Influencer' reported for crimes against fauna and habitat in one of Spain's protected natural parks

One of the images of the influencer jumping into the hole he made in the frozen lake in the Gredos mountains.

The Guardia Civil has filed six complaints against a digital content creator who posted several videos on his social media channels in which he is seen carrying out various illegal activities within the Sierra de Gredos Regional Park, a protected natural area of extraordinary ecological value, located in the southern part of the province of Ávila. Investigating officers believe these actions, in addition to violating the law, endangered the protected fauna and habitat of this nature reserve, according to a statement from the Guardia Civil itself.

The investigation that led to this flood of complaints began after officers detected various pieces of audiovisual content recorded in "particularly sensitive" areas of the natural park on different digital channels. Investigators were able to verify that the videos clearly showed the accused engaging in practices expressly prohibited by current environmental regulations.

The videos show him flying a drone without authorisation in areas of "high ecological sensitivity". They also show him camping without permission in areas under special protection, cutting holes in the ice and bathing in and skating on the frozen lakes of the park, which the Guardia Civil describes as "extremely fragile ecosystems where this activity is prohibited". All of these actions, according to the police reports, are "actions that could disrupt the normal behaviour of species in the park".

Sensitive species

The Parque Regional de la Sierra de Gredos, explains the Guardia Civil, is an area of great ecological value that is home to species that are particularly sensitive to human presence and noise, such as golden eagles, griffon vultures, Iberian ibex and other species listed under varying degrees of protection. The officers justify their decision to denounce such behaviour because "activities such as flying drones, swimming in frozen lakes and unauthorised camping can seriously alter the behaviour of wildlife, interfere with their reproductive cycles and degrade exceptionally fragile habitats".

The Guardia Civil also reminds the public that all activity in protected natural areas must comply with current legislation, "requiring the relevant permits for certain activities". They mention that this case, as well as others like it, has been successfully investigated thanks to ongoing collaboration with agents from the environmental service of the Junta for the region of Castile and León, a coordination that, they stress, "constitutes a fundamental pillar in our shared commitment to the protection, surveillance and conservation of the region's natural heritage".