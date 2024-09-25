Imserso, the bargain-priced holiday scheme for pensioners in Spain, announces changes for next season

Europa Press Madrid Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 17:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's bargain-priced holiday scheme for pensioners has announced a new tender for its next season which will include some new changes.

Director General of the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso), Mayte Sáncho, said a revision of prices would be one of the changes. This was announced in an interview for the Spanish RNE programme '24 Horas' ahead of the start of this year's season, with trips scheduled to start soon in Andalucía, Aragon, Cantabria, Castile and Leon, Valencia, Extremadura, Madrid, Melilla and Murcia.

Regarding complaints from hotels that prices are too low to cover costs, Sáncho said she found it difficult to believe "there are companies that operate at a loss, which is a contradiction in itself".

"In order to keep the prices competitive, the margins are not high. And obviously, next year they will be revised, but of course we will all gain something, otherwise we wouldn't have a scheme," she said during the interview.

Regarding the participants of the scheme and their preferences, Sáncho said some of them prefer the coast, although inland trips are also of interest to many people. "In fact, almost 24% do this type of holiday, some 215,000 people," added Sancho. She also pointed out how the process works, adding that the requirements are to be a pensioner and over 65 years of age, while "priority is given to those with the lowest income and greatest need".

"This discount travel programme for retired people was originally created between 1985 and 1986 with a double objective: to maintain employment in the hospitality industry and boost tourism in Spain," Sáncho added.