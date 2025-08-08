Ice cream price hike: this is how much more you will pay and the reasons why

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 8 August 2025, 13:40 Share

The heatwave and the summer are driving up the consumption of ice cream in Spain these days, but this product has experienced a price rise of 30% in just three years. It is expected to rise a further 5-10% this year.

According to the association of artisan confectionery and bakery entrepreneurs of the region of Madrid (Asempas), the rise in prices this year is mainly due to the increase in the cost of raw materials such as milk, butter, nuts and cocoa, as well as the rise in energy, refrigerated transport and rents, together with sustainability regulations and wage improvements.

The national association of ice cream makers (Anhcea) predicts that 2025 will be a "pivotal year" for the sector, marked by innovation, sustainability and adaptation to emerging consumer tastes.

The biggest challenge the organisation faces is to maintain profitability without sacrificing quality or losing the essence of the artisanal product. Consumer loyalty and willingness to pay for authentic experiences could be decisive for its future.

In addition, the demand for healthier ice creams - vegan, lactose-free, low in sugar or with exotic flavours such as matcha or yuzu - due to dietary restrictions or health issues is transforming the sector's offer and opening up new opportunities for the entire value chain.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food's 2024 consumption report, the purchase of this product, which is usually consumed between meals, impulsively and without planning, is mostly made in supermarkets, which account for 65% of ice cream sales in Spain, followed by discount shops and hypermarkets, while the internet and traditional shops, although with lower volumes, offer the highest prices (up to 7.70 euros/litre).

However, the rise and proliferation of ice cream parlours and artisan ice cream shops has improved accessibility to the ice cream market. Retail trade of traditional ice cream shops remains the most common way for consumers to buy ice cream.

Ice cream consumption is concentrated in summer, with 50% of the total in the third quarter, while it falls in winter (7%). Spanish households consume 3.33 litres per person per year, representing 10.3% of the total of dairy products, in third place after fermented milks and cheese. Independent adults lead consumption, with almost five litres per person per year.

On the other hand, the data shows that consumption outside the home, i.e. on the street, in establishments, at work, in educational establishments or at someone else's home, amounts to 0.84 litres per person, although it has fallen by 8% due to the lower frequency of purchase.

By region, Andalucía is the region with the highest consumption (22.3%), followed by Levante (18.9%), the metropolitan area of Madrid (13.3%) and the metropolitan area of Barcelona (10.2%).

Artisan ice cream vs industrial ice cream

As far as the preferences of people in Spain are concerned, homemade ice cream, valued for its freshness and quality, is gaining ground over industrial ice cream. Its air content (30-35%) directly influences its texture and preservation. Its daily preparation links it to the concept of a fresh product.

While traditional flavours such as turrón, vanilla and chocolate continue to lead the market, there is a growing preference for fruit and tropical flavours such as mango, lemon and passion fruit. Sorbets in coastal areas and vegan ice creams in urban environments are also gaining in popularity.

In addition, the ice cream market is experiencing growth by allowing consumers to enjoy ice cream at home by buying it at the ice cream parlour or through home delivery.