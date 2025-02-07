Beware the 621 prefix phone scam that is spreading in Spain

C. Á. Friday, 7 February 2025, 13:51 Compartir

Amid the growing number of scams cybercriminals are inventing to get customers' data without them realising it, the police have warned that some of the numbers used in notorious phone traps have not been registered as scams yet.

Calls from spam numbers should, in theory, not be received because the law already criminalises this type of behaviour, but they continue to take place and remain a problem that users face every day. Although many of them will be directly registered as spam by the phone, this is not always the case. That is why it is worth knowing the origin of the call.

Knowing whether a call is a scam is not always easy. In fact, scammers can call from all kinds of numbers. However, as far as the police have been able to observe, there is one number that members of the public should avoid at all costs: the number 621 145 646.

If you receive a call from this phone number, it is best not to answer it. If you want to avoid being disturbed by calls from this number, you can easily block 621 145 646 from the call app on your Android or iOS smartphone. Even so, some users have confirmed that, no matter how much they block it, they continue to receive calls from other numbers starting with "621".

It is therefore best to beware of numbers beginning with these digits. Police warn that if you do answer the call, you should not confirm or give any details, as it could well be a scam. There are many mobile applications that can help block spam calls without having to constantly search for the number on the internet.

This type of app may be exactly what you need if you are on the famous Robinson List (an opt-out list of people who do not wish to receive marketing transmissions). However, in the case of the number 621145646, there have been more than a few people who claim to have received a call from this phone number, despite being on this list.