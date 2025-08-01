How much does it cost to rent a car in the summer: prices rise up to 35% in high season
Locations such as Ibiza or Madrid can double their car rental rates during this period
A. Noguerol
Friday, 1 August 2025, 11:05
If you are planning to rent a car during your holiday in Spain this summer, prepare your wallet. The average cost of renting a car during the high season, particularly in August, is 41 euros per day.
This figure contrasts sharply with the 30 euros per day that the same service would cost in March. This is an increase of more than 35% between the low and the high seasons.
An analysis by price comparator Check24 shows that prices even double in some destinations during the summer.
Clear examples of this disparity are Madrid, where prices go from 23 euros per day in the low season to 43 euros per day in August; Palma de Mallorca, from 21 to 39 euros; and Ibiza, where the biggest increase is recorded - from 18 to 41 euros per day.
What should one take into account?
1. The price and the contract: Read the small print
Compare Prices. Don't just take the first offer. Use online comparison sites, but also check the companies' websites directly. Prices can vary significantly depending on the date, the pick-up point (airport, station, city centre) and how far in advance you book.
Read the contract carefully - this is the most repeated and most important advice. Pay special attention to mileage conditions (if there is a limit or unlimited mileage), fuel policies (pick-up and return full, or vice versa) and delivery schedules. Failure to comply with these clauses can lead to substantial surcharges.
2. Insurance: Peace of mind comes first
Know the coverage. Basic insurance is usually provided by a third party, which means that in the event of an accident, you will be responsible for the damage. Consider comprehensive insurance (with or without excess) for peace of mind.
With excess: Covers damage, but after a set amount you will have to pay for it yourself (the excess).
Without excess: Eliminates the risk of having to pay for damages, but the initial rental cost will be higher.
Additional policies: Check whether you need extra cover such as extended roadside assistance, personal accident insurance or specific theft cover.
3. Vehicle inspection and documentation
Before leaving the car park, thoroughly examine the exterior and interior of the vehicle for any damage, scratches, dents or dirt.
Take photos or record a video of any pre-existing damage, no matter how small. Make sure this damage is recorded in the rental contract before you sign. This will prevent future disputes when you return the car.
Check that you have all the necessary papers (registration certificate, technical inspection card, insurance policy, etc.) and the telephone numbers for assistance in the event of a breakdown or accident.
4. Drivers and return regulations
Declare all drivers. It is compulsory that all persons who are to drive the vehicle are expressly named in the contract. Failure to do so will invalidate the insurance if an unauthorised driver has an accident. Be aware that some companies may apply surcharges for additional drivers or set age/experience limits.
Return the vehicle on time. Plan the delivery of the vehicle in advance. Late returns may incur charges for overtime or even an additional full day and may affect insurance coverage.
Madrid is the most expensive airport to hire a car in August, with a cost of 43 euros per day. Tenerife Sur offers the cheapest option - with 28 euros, which means that renting a car in the capital can be 50% more expensive than on the Canary Island.
The study also indicates a shift in the average duration of rentals during the high season. In August, users opt for longer rentals, with an average of nine days, compared to the usual six days in March. As for the type of vehicle most chosen, mini, small- and medium-sized cars predominate. They are also the most economical option on the market.
