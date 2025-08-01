How much does it cost to rent a car in the summer: prices rise up to 35% in high season

What should one take into account?

1. The price and the contract: Read the small print

Compare Prices. Don't just take the first offer. Use online comparison sites, but also check the companies' websites directly. Prices can vary significantly depending on the date, the pick-up point (airport, station, city centre) and how far in advance you book.

Read the contract carefully - this is the most repeated and most important advice. Pay special attention to mileage conditions (if there is a limit or unlimited mileage), fuel policies (pick-up and return full, or vice versa) and delivery schedules. Failure to comply with these clauses can lead to substantial surcharges.

2. Insurance: Peace of mind comes first

Know the coverage. Basic insurance is usually provided by a third party, which means that in the event of an accident, you will be responsible for the damage. Consider comprehensive insurance (with or without excess) for peace of mind.

With excess: Covers damage, but after a set amount you will have to pay for it yourself (the excess).

Without excess: Eliminates the risk of having to pay for damages, but the initial rental cost will be higher.

Additional policies: Check whether you need extra cover such as extended roadside assistance, personal accident insurance or specific theft cover.

3. Vehicle inspection and documentation

Before leaving the car park, thoroughly examine the exterior and interior of the vehicle for any damage, scratches, dents or dirt.

Take photos or record a video of any pre-existing damage, no matter how small. Make sure this damage is recorded in the rental contract before you sign. This will prevent future disputes when you return the car.

Check that you have all the necessary papers (registration certificate, technical inspection card, insurance policy, etc.) and the telephone numbers for assistance in the event of a breakdown or accident.

4. Drivers and return regulations

Declare all drivers. It is compulsory that all persons who are to drive the vehicle are expressly named in the contract. Failure to do so will invalidate the insurance if an unauthorised driver has an accident. Be aware that some companies may apply surcharges for additional drivers or set age/experience limits.

Return the vehicle on time. Plan the delivery of the vehicle in advance. Late returns may incur charges for overtime or even an additional full day and may affect insurance coverage.