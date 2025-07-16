Airbnb reaches agreement with Spain's ministry of housing to start removing irregular listings

Europa Press Madrid Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 11:55 Compartir

The Spanish ministry in charge of housing and the urban agenda reached an agreement with Airbnb this week to identify and remove ads for tourist properties that do not have a legal registration code on this platform, according to a statement from the department.

In the meeting held on Tuesday at the ministerial headquarters, the global holiday rental company committed to submitting monthly data on the accommodation listings advertised on its platform as of August.

This resolution means that Airbnb will remove listings that present irregularities in the new national registry for tourist lets. In these cases, the platform will notify hosts in advance, giving them a period of ten working days to correct the defects before proceeding with the final removal. The only exception to this timeframe is if it results from a revocation of a state registration number, in which case removal will occur within 48 hours of the ministry's notification.

Currently, the company has a mandatory box on the platform for hosts to include a valid registration number, preferably the new national registration number (NRA). This system will soon be replaced by two separate boxes, one for the NRA and one for the regional registration number.

Commenting on this news, Jaime Rodríguez de Santiago, general manager for Airbnb's marketing service in Spain, stressed that this agreement reinforces Airbnb's commitment to "transparency and good collaboration" with public authorities.

The single, national registry of tourist and seasonal rentals, the result of Royal Decree 1312/2024, which created the digital one-stop shop, became compulsory on 1 July, six months after it came into effect at the beginning of the year.

This nationwide regulation is a consequence of EU Regulation 2024/1028 of the European parliament and council of 11 April 2024, which is directly applicable to all EU member states, making them responsible for establishing a system to regulate short-term rentals of furnished housing.