Hotels in Spain set all-time record with almost 170 million overnight stays in summer

Overnight stays in Spanish hotels exceeded 169.2 million in June, July, August and September 2024, a new all-time high for this period and well above the 164.9 million overnight stays in 2019, before the pandemic, according to the hotel situation data released on Tuesday 22 October by Spain's INE national statistics institute.

In the first nine months of the year, 291.6 million overnight stays were recorded, 5.2% more than in the same period of 2023 and also the highest figure in the series for this period.

In September alone, overnight stays in Spanish hotels increased by 2.8% year-on-year, surpassing the figure of 39 million, an all-time high for a September. Overnight stays by foreign tourists in the same month rose by 4.4% year-on-year, while those by Spaniards fell by 0.7%. Spanish hotel prices increased by 7% year-on-year in September, bringing the total number of hotel price increases to 40 months. Spanish hotels invoiced an average of 125.2 euros per occupied room, 7.4% more than in the same month of the previous year. The average turnover exceeded 281.7 euros in five-star hotels.

The most popular

Andalucía, Catalonia and Valencia were the main destinations for Spanish tourists in September, with 21.3%, 12.9% and 12.7% of total overnight stays, respectively. The main destinations for non-residents were the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and the Canary Islands, with 32.1%, 18.9% and 18.2% of the total, respectively.

By tourist areas, Mallorca registered the highest number of overnight stays, with more than 7.1 million. The tourist destinations with the highest number of overnight stays were Barcelona, Madrid and Calvià.

In terms of the origin of foreign tourists who visited Spain in September, the main source markets were the United Kingdom and Germany, which accounted for 26.7% and 18.6%, respectively, of the total number of overnight stays by non-residents last month.

They are followed by France (7.5%), the Netherlands (4.9%) and the United States (4.3%), the only non-EU country to be among the top emitters.

Occupational income

In September, 66.9% of the beds offered in Spanish hotels were occupied, a year-on-year increase of 1.3 percentage points. During weekends, occupancy rose 2.4 percentage points to 71.4%.

By areas, the Balearic Islands had the highest occupancy rate by beds during September (80.9%) and Mallorca had the highest occupancy rate by bedplaces (82.0%). Palma-Calvià had the highest weekend occupancy (83.6%). The tourist spot with the highest occupancy rate by bedplaces and at weekends was Sóller, with 88.9% and 91.6%, respectively.

The Hotel Price Index rose 7.0% in September as compared with the same month in 2023. By region, the greatest increase was registered in Comunidad de Madrid (+15.2%). In turn, Melilla presented the greatest decrease (-4.3%). By category, the highest price increase occurred in one gold star establishments (+8%).

The average hotel turnover per occupied room (ADR) was 125.20 euros in September, an increase of 7.4% compared to the same month in 2023, while the average daily revenue per available room (RevPAR), which is conditioned by the occupancy of these establishments, reached 96.80 euros, an increase of 9.3%.

By category, ADR was 281.70 euros for five-star hotels, 129.70 euros for four-star hotels and 101.2 euros for three-star hotels. The RevPAR for these same categories was 218.60, 110.10 and 79.40 euros, respectively. The tourist spot with the highest ADR and RevPAR was Estepona, with 246.30 and 189.80 euros, respectively.