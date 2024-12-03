Horticulturist's three top tips for preserving your poinsettia well beyond Christmas

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ángel Illescas in his nursery with thousands of poinsettias. I.G.
Horticulturist&#039;s three top tips for preserving your poinsettia well beyond Christmas
Gardening

The colourful plant is a deep-rooted festive tradition in Spain and, according to nursery owner Angel Illescas, it "can be kept in perfect condition all year round", if you follow his advice

J. F.

Madrid

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 15:14

During the festive season, homes around Spain are filled with many decorations such as lights, Christmas trees and nativity scenes, but among one of the more natural ones is the poinsettia plant, a deep-rooted tradition in Spain. And, according to experts, it "can be kept in perfect condition all year round".

The colourful plant has come a long way since its origins in Mexico. The Aztecs revered it for its beauty and medicinal properties, and after the Spanish conquest, the Franciscan monks introduced it to Europe, where it became a symbol of Christmas. Its striking red colour and star-like shape made it associated with the star of Bethlehem.

In his online videos, horticulturist Angel Illescas offers us several tips for maintaining these flowers and three key tips to keeping poinsettias vibrant and healthy, not only during the holidays, but also throughout the year. His approach focuses on simplicity and constants

How to care for poinsettias

Before delving into his recommendations in more detail, Illescas pointed out a key thing, that the mesh that comes with the poinsettia should not be removed "as its branches are very soft, they are supported by the plastic so that they do not break". There is a time when it can be removed, which is around April.

Illescas, the owner of a nursery in Toledo, offers three fundamental tips to keep poinsettias in optimum condition for the months beyond Christmas. With these simple tricks "we can enjoy its beauty for much longer", said the horticulturist, who has thousands of followers who view his videos online.

Three tips for maintaining poinsettias

  • Watering: "I always tell you to use just enough water", Illescas pointed out, as this plant does not tolerate excess humidity. He recommends watering with half a glass of water every three days and draining the excess water from the saucer.

  • Feeding: This plant is a "big eater". To maintain its vitality, especially during flowering, regular fertilisation is necessary. Illescas recommends "flowering" liquid fertilisers and applying them once a week or every 15 days. "When I say that a plant is a big eater it is because it needs a lot of fertiliser. And this plant needs to eat when it is red. To eat is to be fertilised", the expert pointed out.

  • Location: A crucial factor that is often overlooked is the location of the plant. Illescas insists on "not making the plant dizzy", such as to avoid constantly moving it around. "Wherever you are going to leave your plant, try not to touch it too much," he said. Finding a suitable place and keeping it there will contribute to its well-being.

As for the mistakes we make at home with poinsettias, Illescas pointed out that the most common one is "overdoing it" with water, which can cause the leaves to fall off. "It's just as bad to over-water it as it is to under-water it. We have to control it," he said.

The horticulturist also pointed out that the sooner we have the plant, the better it will look at Christmas time as "it needs to acclimatise". "Perseverance will be the success of your plants," he added.

surinenglish Horticulturist's three top tips for preserving your poinsettia well beyond Christmas