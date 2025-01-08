The Hollywood stars who have fallen in love with Spain

Daniella Bejarano Madrid Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 20:28 Compartir

Spain continues to be a favourite destination for Hollywood stars, who fall in love not only with its lifestyle and scenery but also its people. From the shores of the Mediterranean to bustling Madrid, Spain's vibrant culture has won over some of the biggest names in international cinema. In recent years, the likes of Richard Gere and Brad Pitt have been connected by a common denominator: Spain.

The actors have found in Spain a refuge both professionally and personally, and have taken important steps in their love lives, taking their bond with Spain far beyond the professional.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Pretty Woman' actor Richard Gere (75) has found his place in Spain with Spanish businesswoman Alejandra Silva (41). The couple, who have been married since 2018, have shared their love for the country on several occasions. During the 'Elle Eco Awards 2024' gala, Gere and Silva showed their love of the country with Gere admitting, "We love Spain, yes, I love Spain and our children love Spain."

After several years in Connecticut, the couple made the decision to move to La Moraleja, an exclusive area of Madrid. The purchase of a mansion valued at 3.5 million euros is just the latest step in their integration into the country. In fact, Alejandra, in a recent interview, revealed how Spain had influenced her life: "We were watching the 'Dana' news in New York and I said to Richard... yes, we are going to the right place, Spain."

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón

Another big Hollywood name who has fallen for the charm of Spain is Brad Pitt (60). After his split with Angelina Jolie in 2016, the actor met Inés de Ramón (32), a young woman from New Jersey with Madrid roots. Their relationship was confirmed in 2022 when they were photographed at a U2 concert in Barcelona, but since then their public appearances have been limited.

Although their relationship is still discreet, the couple have been spotted on several occasions in Madrid and Barcelona. In 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased a villa in Mallorca and although not much is known about the property, it is known that it was a retreat for the family during their relationship. Following their split, Pitt has continued to frequent Spain, and although he currently resides in Los Angeles, his ties to the country remain strong.

The surprise: Johnny Depp

And the latest celebrity to have fallen in love with Spain is Johnny Depp (61). The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has recently been linked to Jess Martínez-Bordiú, a young influencer and filmmaker who comes from a well-known Spanish family.

Although rumours of their relationship have been denied by his spokesperson, who claims that Depp is enjoying single life, several indications point to the fact that there is something more than just a friendship between the two. Jess, who has shown admiration for Depp on her social media, shared a video on his birthday with the message "Happy birthday Johnny Depp", sparking speculation. Jess has also been known to accompany Depp on several recent trips, including film festivals in Seville and San Sebastian.

As well as being a prominent figure on Instagram, the young influencer has worked with brands such as Dior, the same firm for which Depp is the face of its Eau Sauvage fragrance, which reinforces the theory that the two share more than just professional projects. Whether this relationship is confirmed or not remains to be seen, but what is certain is that Depp, along with fellow celebrities Richard Gere and Brad Pitt, could have found in Spain not only a refuge, but also love.

In short, Hollywood stars continue to be attracted to Spain. While Richard Gere and Brad Pitt have already settled here, Johnny Depp seems to be following in their footsteps. A destination that undoubtedly continues to work its magic on the great figures of cinema.