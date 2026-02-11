Heineken to cut 6,000 jobs as beer sales slump in Europe and Americas

Clara Alba Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 14:11 Share

Rising prices driven by high inflation and a general shift toward moderating alcohol consumption have created a damaging cocktail for the European brewing industry.

Even global giants have not been immune; Heineken is the latest to announce a major scale-back, planning to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs globally over the next two years.

The cuts represent approximately 7% of the company's total workforce. The move is part of a broader restructuring policy aimed at boosting productivity and efficiency. "We will support affected colleagues with care, respect, and appropriate assistance. Timelines will vary by market and will be subject to local circumstances and processes," the company stated.

Through these measures, Heineken aims to generate between €400 million and €500 million in gross annual savings. The strategy also includes digitizing supply chains and closing certain factories to optimise its business model. Additionally, the plan involves transferring roughly 3,000 roles to Heineken Business Services (HBS) to double the scale of its centralized market support.

The decision follows a challenging financial year for the group, which manages iconic Spanish brands including Cruzcampo and El Águila. While the company posted a net profit of €1.88 billion - a figure technically 92.7% higher than 2024 due to previous investment impairments in China - the underlying numbers tell a different story.

Operating profit fell by 3.2% to €3.4 billion, while the total volume of beer sold dropped by 1.6%. Net revenues across the group fell by 3.6% to €28.75 billion.

The slump was felt most acutely in the West. Net sales in Europe fell by 3.3% (€11.48 billion), while the Americas saw a significant 8.3% drop (€9.54 billion). Conversely, revenues in Africa and the Middle East bucked the trend, growing by 3.6%.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, Heineken anticipates a modest operating profit growth of between 2% and 6%, assuming consumer environments in the US and Europe remain stable. However, the company warned that variable costs will likely continue to rise due to foreign exchange impacts.