How to keep your pet cool in the heat of summer

Advice on how to take care in the heat is mainly focused on children and adults. However, we rarely consider the effect that high temperatures have on our pets, which can be seriously compromised if we don't follow certain guidelines.

"Dogs and cats don't have our ability to cool their bodies through sweat," explained Lucia Santo, a veterinarian and partner of the pet food company Natura Diet. "They perspire a little through their footpads and tummy, but sometimes it is not enough to maintain a correct body temperature. Although theirs is somewhat higher than human, between 38 and 39C, when it reaches 42 degrees their life is in imminent danger. A rise in ambient temperature or prolonged exposure to the sun can cause multi-organ failure in a matter of minutes," he continued.

Among the most vulnerable animals, the expert included puppies and older animals ("as their thermoregulation system is less efficient"); those that are sick or overweight ("as their ability to respond to heat is compromised"); brachycephalic or snub-nosed breeds ("such as the French bulldog or Persian cat, due to their lower ventilation capacity") and those with dark coats, which absorb more heat.

Warning signs

Heat stroke is one of the potential dangers for animals at this time of year, but fortunately the symptoms are obvious, explained Santo. "We should be concerned if the animal starts panting, breathes excessively fast or is nervous. Also common are inability to move, lack of balance, tremors, lack of coordination, fainting and even outbreaks of aggression when they themselves sense that something is wrong. Another clear sign is in the colour of the gums, which become darker (bluish) due to poor oxygenation," he said.

What should we do at the slightest suspicion of one of these episodes? The vet recommends, first of all, "moving the animal to a cool, shady, well-ventilated place, offering it fresh water in small quantities if it is conscious and responsive, without forcing it to drink". Next, try to lower the temperature "using a towel dampened with water at room temperature (never cold) on areas such as the neck, armpits and pads". Also, "encouraging ventilation and generating a current will help oxygenation and thermoregulation," he said.

However, "if the animal shows more serious signs, such as excessive salivation or convulsions, it is essential to go to the vet urgently", he warned. This is also recommended even if your dog or cat's condition has improved after first aid: heat stroke can cause internal damage that can only be detected with a thorough check-up.

Prevention is better than cure

As prevention is always better than cure, Santo offers us six tips to tackle any heat-related problems. These are:

- Avoid walking your dog during the hottest part of the day: "It is best to go out early or late in the day. If the animal is reluctant to continue walking or starts panting intensely, take a break and offer it water. If this happens again, it is best to suspend the walk until the temperature drops.

- Regularly renew the water in the bowl at home to keep it cool: "In summer, it heats up quickly. To counteract possible evaporation, it is also advisable to put more than one bowl in different locations".

- Ensure that it is not left alone, "either on terraces or in spaces without shade or access to fresh water".

- Do not leave animals alone in the car at any time: "This measure is also important during the winter, as, regardless of thermometers, a closed vehicle can also reach temperatures that can compromise their health even with some ventilation.

- Make frequent stops on long car journeys : "It is important that the animal stretches its legs, oxygenates and drinks water".

- "Use accessories to help cool the body or neck: "A wet bandana, even pre-chilled in the freezer, is useful for walks in hot weather. There are also raised beds that allow for better air circulation when resting.

The Natura Diet collaborator also pointed out one of the most common mistakes made by dog owners: "They forget to protect their footpads - there are specifically formulated creams - which can get burnt on sun-heated surfaces such as asphalt".