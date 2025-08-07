Health ministry warns of rise in food poisoning cases caused by summer heat in south of Spain

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 7 August 2025, 18:03 Share

The Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of health has issued recommendations on the correct handling and preservation of food during the summer months.

According to a press statement, the aim is to prevent food poisoning, which "increases considerably at this time of year because the heat favours the proliferation of pathogenic micro-organisms". The Junta warns that heat is one of the main concerns in terms of food safety.

The interruption of the cold storage chain can be a cause of food poisoning. The ministry has warned that a simple car journey from the supermarket to home, if the right measures are not taken, can be enough for refrigerated or frozen food to become a health risk.

Therefore, it is important to be methodical when shopping: refrigerated and frozen products should be the last to go in the trolley and the first to be put away when arriving home. Also, the use of insulated bags is considered a "very effective" measure to maintain the temperature during transport.

On the other hand, although all food is susceptible to the heat, there are items that require special attention due to their composition. Products containing raw or undercooked eggs, such as homemade mayonnaise, undercooked omelettes and egg-based desserts, among others, are one of the main sources of bacteria such as salmonella.

In these cases, the Junta insists on "extreme hygiene" in their handling and on their consumption as soon as possible following preparation. If they are prepared for an outing or a meal in the open air, it is recommended to opt for pasteurised versions.

Safe preservation of fish

There are also fresh food items that require special care, especially some fish: tuna, frigate tuna, frigate tuna, mackerel and anchovies, which are rich in amino acids that can be degraded by the action of an enzyme. This process forms histamine at levels that can trigger a range of allergy-like symptoms. Once histamine is formed it will not be removed after processing.

To avoid this, fish must be exposed to temperatures above 4C for as little time as possible. Simple rules to avoid leaving it at higher temperatures for too long include buying fish from fishmongers that keep them properly cooled, with abundant ice covering the entire fish in the case of tuna and frigate tuna.

It is also advisable to buy these types of fish last, just before returning home. When you get home, put the item in the refrigerator as soon as possible and consume it within 48 hours. Do not freeze it at home unless you are sure that it has not been frozen beforehand. If you buy the fish frozen, always defrost it in the refrigerator and once cooked, consume it as soon as possible and do not leave it out of the refrigerator.

Similarly, care should be taken with sauces, creams, prepared salads, cold cuts and minced meat, as these are ideal environments for bacterial growth. For safe storage at home, a series of guidelines can be followed, such as not overloading the refrigerator, as an excess of food prevents the correct circulation of cold air, which affects the internal temperature. In addition, it is important to regularly clean the fridge.

Not mixing raw and cooked food items and using separate cooking utensils is key in avoiding cross-contamination. When preparing food, make sure that it is cooked properly and that meat and eggs reach temperatures that kill germs.

Leftover food should be discarded. On very hot days, any food that is left outside the fridge for a long time should be thrown away. The regional ministry of health also highlights the importance of adapting our diet to the temperatures.

Finally, to combat dehydration and mineral loss, priority should be given to the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables, light meals and water.