Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
People wearing masks in a hospital in the Canary Islands. EFE
Spanish health authorities fail to agree on document that recommends face masks if flu and Covid cases soar
Health

Spanish health authorities fail to agree on document that recommends face masks if flu and Covid cases soar

The ministry and the regions had discussed a number measures for the upcoming respiratory virus season, but ministers did not approve the text on Thursday

Colpisa

Friday, 18 October 2024, 18:35

Opciones para compartir

A document drawn up by experts at the Spanish and regional ministries of health with recommended measures to prevent the spread of flu and Covid has been caught up in political disagreements between central and regional governments.

The plan, which was due to recommend the use of face masks in certain high-risk situations, was not approved as expected on Thursday at a meeting attended by national and regional ministers who could not reach an agreement.

The regions governed by the conservative Partido Popular, in opposition in the national government, described the document as "not developed" and "improvised", despite the fact that their own experts at lower levels had helped work on it.

A new meeting has been set for November.

The document

Spain's ministry of health and regional authorities had reviewed the new document with protective measures for the flu season and Covid in which the use of face masks for certain risk situations is contemplated. The document established common criteria for action on respiratory viruses based on indicators such as risk of transmission, severity of disease, incidence rate and hospitalisation rate, ICU admission and case fatality.

Thus, the document established that health workers, patients and their companions should wear masks in waiting rooms of health centres and hospital emergency rooms when the levels of transmission of acute respiratory infections (such as influenza or Covid-19) are considered high, according to ABC.

The health proposal established four scenarios based mainly on data from the surveillance system for acute respiratory infections in Spain (Sivira). In scenario 0 the risk is "inter-epidemic or baseline", in scenario 1 the transmissibility is low or moderate, in scenario 2 it is high and in scenario 3 the level of transmission of respiratory infections is very high or even "pandemic".

Recommendation of face masks in healthcare facilities or for people with symptoms, reduction of contacts or remote working are envisaged in scenario 1.

In 2, the experts extend the recommendation of face mask use to vulnerable people in supermarkets, shops or public transport, as well as in cinemas, theatres, concert halls, gyms, dance halls or large outdoor events, and also to people "whose occupations bring them into extensive face-to-face contact with the public".

At level 3, the authority will consider reinforcing coordination between the different territories by convening an extraordinary plenary session of the interterritorial council and adopting "additional and exceptional measures".

At the previous meeting of the council last week, the minister of health, Mónica García, opened the door to the return of face masks. "The tools and measures we have against respiratory viruses are vaccination, hygiene, masks and containment measures, there is not much more," she said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola and Benalmádena sign historic four-year El Jardín stream agreement
  2. 2 Oktoberfest comes to Costa del Sol's 'little Germany'
  3. 3 Water cuts in eastern Costa del Sol towns bumped up again, from 10pm to 7.30am
  4. 4 The 'pioneering' property development with green credentials on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town hosts European video game summit
  6. 6 The Scandinavian Showroom: Nordic elegance and sophistication in interior design
  7. 7 Registration for Fuengirola half marathon 'breaks all records' and there is still time to sign up
  8. 8 Frustration mounts over post-Brexit status of Gibraltar
  9. 9 More than 2,500 walkers explore Marbella countryside at four-day hiking festival
  10. 10 Benalmádena steps up commitment to raise cancer awareness with 'pink wave' walk this Sunday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad