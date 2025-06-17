Health agency recalls several batches of Stradivarius perfume in Spain

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 14:13 Compartir

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS) has ordered the cessation of sales and withdrawal from the market of several batches of a popular perfume sold in Stradivarius, It is Nº 129 Fleur Saline, but what's the reason for this decision? According to a statement issued by the agency, the perfume's composition exceeds the permitted concentration of an allergenic substance that does not appear on the label.

The affected batches are 41741 and 42181 of the 30ml format and batch 42271 of 100ml. AEMPS has taken this precautionary measure due to the presence of limonene in a higher concentration than permitted, "which could pose a risk to the health of sensitised people".

Limonene is an allergenic substance and its use is subject to restrictions in cosmetic products, so it must be indicated in the list of ingredients, warned AEMPS.

The problem was identified by the company responsible for marketing the product - Stradivarius España S.A., which has communicated the alert to the health authorities of each Spanish region and has established a series of recommendations aimed at users of these products. "The batch number of the product appears on the product packaging. If you have any, do not use it," the company said.