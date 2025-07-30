Health alert: several batches of popular drug used to treat bacterial infections recalled

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 17:35 Share

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS) has recalled a popular drug used to treat bacterial infections such as impetigo and eczema: Fucidine tablets.

Several batches of the antibiotic medicine distributed by Laboratorio Leo Pharma have been withdrawn from the market due to a "result out of specification in impurities detected during tests".

The batches concerned are:

- Lot: C97093, expiry date 31/01/2026

- Lot: C97323, expiry date 31/01/2026

Fucidine is available as a cream, ointment or tablets. The warning concerns only the latter. Aemps stated that the defect only affects the quality of the product and it "does not pose a life-threatening risk to the patient".