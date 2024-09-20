Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
ING reminds bank customers of the scam doing the rounds in Spain
Technology

ING reminds bank customers of the scam doing the rounds in Spain

Have you received a text message from the financial institution saying that you have logged in from another device? This is what you should and should not do...

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Friday, 20 September 2024, 18:19

Opciones para compartir

Are you an ING customer and have you received a message telling you that you have been logged into your account from a new device? Beware. The bank has warned of an attempted scam by sending SMS messages to its customers. This is nothing new. ING reports that this type of message has been around for several years and now there is another doing the rounds.

The user receives an urgent SMS alerting them that "you are logged into your account from a new device, if you do not recognise it, please check immediately". The text is accompanied by a link which, when clicked on, leads to a fake website pretending to be that of the bank, where a series of data such as identification, access credentials... are requested. In this way, cybercriminals manage to get hold of the user's bank details and can then access their accounts to get hold of their money.

ING has informed its customers that the bank never asks its customers to verify their details with an SMS and never intentionally sends text messages with links.

Therefore, if you receive such a message, do not open it, block the number and delete the SMS from your mobile phone. If you do open it, you should never access the attached link, as pointed out by the Spanish organisation of users and consumers (OCU).

In the event that the link has been clicked on, the affected person should inform the bank of the situation as soon as possible, using a secure contact: the customer service telephone number, by logging into the app or the website (never from the message).

In addition, the OCU recommends regularly checking the movements of the account to identify possible unauthorised charges; reporting the scam to INCIBE and, in the event that money is stolen from the account, reporting it to the National Police.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vélez-Málaga gets ready to honour San Miguel during annual 'feria'
  2. 2 Body of British journalist who died while on holiday is flown home
  3. 3 Most-wanted drug boat killer hands himself in to Spanish police
  4. 4 'Important progress' made in latest Gibraltar talks, says Spanish ministe
  5. 5 Invest in your healthcare in Spain
  6. 6 Gibraltar police appeal for help to locate missing young woman
  7. 7 Top musicians head to Malaga's San Julián for a night in The Blues Room
  8. 8 Transport union confirms bus strike will go ahead during Malaga town's annual fair
  9. 9 Benalmádena launches shop local initiative with the chance of winning cash
  10. 10 Spain's national housing minister admits in Malaga: 'We are not doing enough about affordable homes'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad