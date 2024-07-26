Tick fever case confirmed in Spain

J.M.L. Friday, 26 July 2024, 16:55 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The health ministries of Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha have confirmed a case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever. The victim is a 74-year-old man who in mid-July was spending a few days at his second home in the small village of Buenasbodas (Toledo), with a population of just 400 inhabitants.

The man was bitten by 'Hyalomma' tick, of African origin. Days later he went to the Hospital Rey Juan Carlos in Móstoles (Madrid), complaining of fever and general malaise. He was admitted to the same hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

People around him are being monitored to rule out possible contagion and the Castilla-La Mancha public health service has ordered a fumigation of the areas of greatest risk of exposure to the public in the municipality of Buenasbodas.

Symptoms and recommendations

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is a viral disease usually transmitted by the 'Hyalomma' tick. The symptoms of this disease go through two phases: the first phase starts with a sudden fever, usually headache and muscle pain, followed by the second phase, the haemorrhagic phase, which is the most severe and can have the highest transmission.

The Castilla-La Mancha public health service has issued a series of tips to avoid tick bites, such as not walking off-road and using paths whenever possible, as ticks take shelter in grasses and take advantage of movement to land on humans.

People are also being advised to wear light-coloured clothing, especially socks, as it will be easier to see any ticks that may have become attached, and to wear clothes with sleeves and long trousers, as well as boots or closed shoes with socks over the trousers rather than sandals.

They are also being advised to check clothing, body and scalp after an excursion to the countryside rule out the presence of hidden ticks. It may also be useful to use specific repellents designed for ticks and to keep pets protected with external repellents such as flea collars or pipettes when walking in the countryside.