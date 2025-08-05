Police in Spain can fine you 200 euros for misusing your car's sun visor

C. L. Madrid Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 17:27 Share

The Guardia Civil has taken to social media to warn the public of several fines that can be imposed on drivers or passengers for certain behaviours inside the vehicle. Many have been surprised by a clear example they have given: taking advantage of a red light to put make-up on using the sun visor or rear-view mirror, which implies a penalty of 200 euros and the withdrawal of two points from the driving licence. But there is more:

- The seatbelt: You must always wear your seatbelt. If you are caught not wearing a seatbelt, the fine is 200 euros. It has to be paid by the person who has been caught without a seatbelt on - driver or passenger.

- Smoking outside the car window: As well as being one of the heaviest fines, it is one of the most serious acts, especially in terms of motorcyclists' safety. The penalty is 500 euros without loss of points if you are a passenger, but if you are also the driver, you will lose 6 points.

- Incorrect posture: If you are a passenger, you must maintain a correct posture, not only because of the fine, but also for your own safety. For example, having your feet on the dashboard can lead to serious injuries in the event of sudden braking. The penalty for not maintaining the correct posture is between 80 and 100 euros, but this time it is the driver who is charged, as the person responsible for all passengers.

- Misuse of the horn: The horn should only be used in an emergency, to avoid a traffic accident or when you want to overtake a vehicle and warn of the manoeuvre. The fine for misuse is 80 euros.

- Driving in the left or middle lane: If the right lane is free, the fine can be 200 euros.

- Arguing while driving, biting your nails or kissing the front-seat passenger: Each punishable by a fine of 80 euros.

- Repairing the car on the street: A fine between 30 and 3,000 euros.