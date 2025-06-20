Grid operator and utility firms blamed for national power blackout in Spain

SUR Malaga. Friday, 20 June 2025, 11:59 Compartir

A Spanish government report has blamed both the national grid operator, REE, and private utility companies for April's major blackout. Triggered by a voltage surge linked to a solar plant in Extemadura, the outage spread after REE failed to activate a backup thermal plant and maintain voltage levels.

Several energy companies, including Iberdrola and Endesa, also did not deliver required voltage support despite being paid to do so, the report claimed. The report dismissed cyberattack fears and cleared renewables as the root cause.

Energy firms defended their performance, claiming they only followed REE's centralised instructions and called for process and technical changes instead of blame. Some urged a review of Spain's energy strategy, including a pause on nuclear phase-outs.

Further probes and possible sanctions are expected from regulators and the courts.