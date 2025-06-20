Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Energy

Grid operator and utility firms blamed for national power blackout in Spain

A government report has dismissed cyberattack fears and cleared renewables as the root cause

SUR

Malaga.

Friday, 20 June 2025, 11:59

A Spanish government report has blamed both the national grid operator, REE, and private utility companies for April's major blackout. Triggered by a voltage surge linked to a solar plant in Extemadura, the outage spread after REE failed to activate a backup thermal plant and maintain voltage levels.

Several energy companies, including Iberdrola and Endesa, also did not deliver required voltage support despite being paid to do so, the report claimed. The report dismissed cyberattack fears and cleared renewables as the root cause.

Energy firms defended their performance, claiming they only followed REE's centralised instructions and called for process and technical changes instead of blame. Some urged a review of Spain's energy strategy, including a pause on nuclear phase-outs.

Further probes and possible sanctions are expected from regulators and the courts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Puerto Banús, a culinary Mecca
  2. 2 Formidable flamenco singers to show their true merit during Torremolinos music festival
  3. 3 Season concludes with title dream finally over for Unicaja CB
  4. 4

    Manilva offers more than sun and sea: discover the taste of its wines
  5. 5 Cookbooks in the internet age

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Grid operator and utility firms blamed for national power blackout in Spain

Grid operator and utility firms blamed for national power blackout in Spain