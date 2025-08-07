Central government makes a move to boost avocado and mango production and consumption in Spain

Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Thursday, 7 August 2025, 17:51 Share

The abundant rainfall so far this year has put an end to almost five years of extreme drought in the province of Malaga, with a particular impact on the Axarquía district. Hundreds of hectares of subtropical crops, especially avocados and, to a lesser extent, mangoes, were previously affected by the lack of rain. Now, many farmers have opted to renew their plantations, encouraged by a promising outlook for the future.

The use of reclaimed water has made it possible to compensate for the drastic reduction in water resources in the area from the La Viñuela reservoir, which was interrupted from 1 October 2022 until last summer, when three million cubic metres were granted for emergency irrigation. The situation this year is completely different and 12.8 million cubic metres have been planned for the irrigation of the Guaro plan area, which means some 2,000 cubic metres per hectare.

The efficient use of water resources has become one of the great challenges for public administrations and farmers. The tropical fruit sector in Malaga and Granada provinces also has reason to celebrate thanks to a new measure that will help boost its promotion, marketing, and research. On 2 August, the official state gazette (BOE) issued an order, extending the agreement of the avocado and mango interprofessional organisation (OIAM) to the entire sector.

0.01 per kilo for production and 0.01 per kilo for marketing

The aforementioned regulation establishes a compulsory financial contribution of 0.01 euros per kilogramme for the production and 0.01 euros per kilogramme for the marketing of avocado and mango produced in Spain, to be paid by farmers and first buyers or cooperatives, respectively. The contributions will be collected by the first buyer, with annual management and auditing by OIAM.

This contribution will be obligatory for everybody in the sector during the period between 2025 and 2028, which will allow strategic actions to be deployed that will benefit the whole sector: producers, marketers and consumers.

Distribution of funds

This measure, largely supported by producers and marketers in the sector, will make it possible to boost activities and promote avocado and mango consumption (45-55%), improve information and knowledge of the sector and its products (30-40%), and finance R+D+i programmes aimed at strengthening the competitiveness and sustainability of the subtropical sector (2-5%).

"The extension of the agreement is a historic step for the sector, as it provides us with stable and shared resources to face the great challenges ahead: increasing consumption, innovating and improving our international competitiveness," said OIAM president José Linares.

"It provides us with stable and shared resources to face the great challenges that lie ahead"

Among the main lines of action are promotional campaigns in national and international markets, the development of studies to open up markets, the creation of a specialised communications office, sustainability plans, optimisation of energy and water consumption and innovation projects in production and marketing.

With this measure, the avocado and mango sector in Spain "confirms its commitment to promotion, transparency and technological development, consolidating its position as a European reference in the production of these subtropical crops".