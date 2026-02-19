Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Minister Carlos Cuerpo speaking at the meeting of the internationalisation council in Barcelona on Wednesday. RC
Economy

Spain steps up customs checks on Temu or Shein packages

Minister of the Economy Carlos Cuerpo has announced plans to protect the national productive fabric "in the face of the entry of industrial products under unsuitable conditions"

Edurne Martínez

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Thursday, 19 February 2026, 13:33

The EU's clampdown on small packages entering its borders has motivated Spain to also increase customs control on Temu and Shein packages.

Minister of the Economy Carlos Cuerpo announced the strengthening of regulations on Wednesday. Spain will specifically increase the monitoring of packages of low value (under 150 euros) that arrive from the two Chinese platforms.

The new measure aims to protect "the productive fabric in the face of the entry of industrial products in unsuitable conditions" that "do not meet the requirements of European regulations". The goal is to protect the end consumer and the industry.

The first major step is to strengthen coordination at a European level to avoid "weak points" in the entry system. To ensure this, all member states must comply with high standards.

In other words, the government will work hand in hand with the European Commission and the rest of the EU countries to draw up a binding guide with these higher requirements.

Currently, packages from international e-commerce platforms worth less than 150 euros are exempt from customs duties. Now they will have to pay a minimum fee of three euros, as approved by the EU. The measure also enhances borders surveillance to "ensure that they compete on equal terms with national products".

In addition, Cuerpo announced the creation of a working group with these same e-commerce platforms, with which the government intends to ensure that there is a "shared responsibility" for product safety.

