Government ministers in Spain will receive a 3.5% pay rise next year, the same increase as civil servants It means prime minister Pedro Sánchez will earn 90,010 euros a year. Meanwhile, the money assigned to the Royal Household from the Budget will remain frozen for the third consecutive year

With a gross salary of 90,010 euros in 2023, prime minister Pedro Sánchez will not be the highest-paid. / sur

Members of the Spanish cabinet will receive a 3.5% salary increase next year, the same amount agreed with civil service unions. It means prime minister Pedro Sánchez will earn 90,010 euros a year, his deputies Nadia Calviño, Yolanda Díaz and Teresa Ribera 84,600 euros (about 7,000 euros gross per month) and other ministers 79,415 euros (6,617 euros gross per month).

Last year their salaries rose by 2%, also in line with civil servants, although the government agreed with the unions that workers could receive an extra 1.5% due to rising inflation. At the height of the pandemic, the government froze the salaries of ministers and the other parliamentarians.

Despite being prime minister, Sánchez is by no means the highest-earner. Antón Costas, the president of the Economic and Social Council (CES) will earn 98,741 euros in 2023, while the president of the Council of State, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, will be paid 90,393 euros.

No increase at all for the Royal Household

The amount assigned to the Royal Household will remain the same for the third year running. The government has set aside 8.43 million euros in the Budget for this purpose, the same as in 2020 and 2021.

King Felipe’s allowance is 258,927 euros a year, while Queen Letizia receives 142,402 euros. The king’s mother, Queen Sofía, is paid 116,525 euros a year, but in March 2020 Felipe decided that his father, the former king Juan Carlos I, who abdicated in 2014, should no longer receive any funds from the government.