A wasp. Fotolia
Say goodbye to wasps around the swimming pool: three simple tricks to help keep them away this summer

Rising temperatures and humidity create a climate conducive to the invasion of this annoying insect

D.M.

Madrid

Friday, 8 August 2025, 16:12

The arrival of summer is synonymous with good weather, leisure and a lot of disconnection. To enjoy this cocktail of circumstances to the most you need a dip either in the sea or the pool. The high temperatures of July or August make a little dip one of the most appealing and recurrent plans.

However, not everything is as idyllic as it seems. Those who go to the swimming pool are very likely to encounter some very annoying insects, including wasps which tend to flutter around water surfaces looking for refreshment and attracted by the smells of the area.

One of the tips to avoid their presence is to not wear swimwear with fluorescent or bright colours, as these insects see this as a lure. It is also important not to step on them, as doing so releases pheromones that attract their mates.

In addition to this, there are a number of foods that should not be kept near the pool. As omnivores, wasps are particularly attracted to sweet smells such as those of soft drinks, fruit or meat. Glasses and containers with clear water can also attract them. This is one way in which they differ from bees that only feed on pollen and flower nectar, which is why they are rarely found near humans.

Three tricks to scare away wasps

  1. 1

    Cucumber

Cucumber has a strong, acidic aroma that repels wasps. Cutting a few slices and placing them around the pool can serve as a repellent.

  1. 2

    Lemon and vinegar

The smell of lemon and vinegar is so powerful that it could be considered a wasp repellent. Wiping this mixture on areas of the pool where these insects tend to land, such as the curb or ladder, can spare many people.

  1. 3

    Borax

Borax is a natural insecticide powder that is harmless to humans but will make them disappear from any area where you have spread it.

