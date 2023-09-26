From the end of this week this is the maximum time pets in Spain can be left home alone

Raquel Merino Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

From the end of this week pet owners will need to be extra careful about leaving their pet home alone when Spain's new animal welfare law kicks in.

A limit of three days has been established as the period during which a pet cannot be left without the supervision of a person. According to the new legislation which comes into force on 29 September, it will be considered a case of 'abandonment' if it can be proved that a pet has been without any kind of care or supervision for 72 hours. In the case of dogs they cannot be left alone for more than twenty-four consecutive hours.

Included in this category are animals that have to live "permanently in cages, aquariums, terrariums and the like." It is even established that gregarious animals (those that live in groups) "must be provided with the company they need."

Domestic dogs and cats are strictly prohibited from living on on terraces, balconies, rooftops, storage rooms, cellars, basements, or courtyards.

The regulations only establish an exception for pets that, for different reasons, must be housed in open spaces. In this case, their owners have to use shelters that protect the animals from inclement weather and that they are not directly exposed, for prolonged periods, to solar radiation, rain or extreme cold; use spaces according to the dimensions and physiological needs of the animal; and guarantee animals access to food and drink.