Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
From the end of this week this is the maximum time pets in Spain can be left home alone
Animal welfare

From the end of this week this is the maximum time pets in Spain can be left home alone

The country's new animal welfare act comes into force on 29 September and includes a series of guidelines dog and cat owners must follow, or risk facing serious consequences

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 17:03

Compartir

From the end of this week pet owners will need to be extra careful about leaving their pet home alone when Spain's new animal welfare law kicks in.

A limit of three days has been established as the period during which a pet cannot be left without the supervision of a person. According to the new legislation which comes into force on 29 September, it will be considered a case of 'abandonment' if it can be proved that a pet has been without any kind of care or supervision for 72 hours. In the case of dogs they cannot be left alone for more than twenty-four consecutive hours.

Included in this category are animals that have to live "permanently in cages, aquariums, terrariums and the like." It is even established that gregarious animals (those that live in groups) "must be provided with the company they need."

Domestic dogs and cats are strictly prohibited from living on on terraces, balconies, rooftops, storage rooms, cellars, basements, or courtyards.

The regulations only establish an exception for pets that, for different reasons, must be housed in open spaces. In this case, their owners have to use shelters that protect the animals from inclement weather and that they are not directly exposed, for prolonged periods, to solar radiation, rain or extreme cold; use spaces according to the dimensions and physiological needs of the animal; and guarantee animals access to food and drink.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands descend on Torremolinos for 'most important day of the year'
  2. 2 The viral photo of Malaga created by artificial intelligence
  3. 3 New double-decker high-speed train snapped during track tests ahead of Malaga launch
  4. 4 Guardia Civil searching for almost 100 migrants who arrived on the coast of Granada
  5. 5 World Tourism Day: These are the Malaga museums and places of interest you can visit for free on Wednesday
  6. 6 Man's body found floating face down in the water in Malaga Port
  7. 7 Malaga city's new fleet of metro trains is now running
  8. 8 Vélez-Málaga priest arrested for alleged sexual assault
  9. 9 Malaga company creates a floating wind turbine that will supply Tenerife with electricity
  10. 10 European Cricket Championship kicks off with a Spanish victory

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad