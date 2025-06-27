From Cameroon by boat to becoming Guardia Civil officer: 'If they helped me, I can do the same'

P.M. Friday, 27 June 2025, 21:14 Compartir

Jean Paul has chosen a special way to thank those who saved his life - by joining them to help other people. Originally from Cameroon, he left his country in search of a better life. "I left Cameroon because of the difficult situation the family was going through," he says.

He headed for Spain, but the route by sea is highly dangerous. It was the Guardia Civil who saved his life. "The first time I saw the Guardia Civil, they were in a boat in which they came to rescue me. We were in the water and we couldn't even see land. They were the guardian angels, who we were hoping for but not expecting. They rescued us and gave us a new life," Jean Paul says.

Today, he has become one of the 2,495 officers of the 130th class of the Guardia Civil Academy in Baeza. Jean Paul says that this will allow him to offer the help that he himself has received. Readiness and desire to serve those who need him are visible on his face and he takes pride in what he has achieved. "We already know what we are up against when we take the exam. Being in the Guardia Civil means that we can give our lives to defend a person in need. If others have done it, we are prepared to do it too."

Jean Paul's motivation has now officially become his vocation for the rest of his life. "It is because of them that I am where I am now," he says with gratitude.