Four funeral home arrests over removal of unclaimed morgue bodies that were sold for research in Spain

Belen Hernández Valencia Friday, 2 February 2024, 19:21

Four people from a funeral home in Valencia have been charged with allegedly taking unclaimed bodies from a hospital morgue and selling them on to a university medical faculty. The bodies were said to have been sold for up to 1,200 euros.

The macabre scam was detected when the local council, who pay for burials of the unclaimed or homeless, alerted the hospital that they had not received the body of a man.

The funeral home workers are said to have faked paperwork authorising the removal of the bodies.