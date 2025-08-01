Young football player crushed to death after 200-kilo frame topples on him in Spain

I. D. Jaén Friday, 1 August 2025, 12:16 Share

A 29-year-old worker has died in Guarromán in Andalucía's Jaén province after a 200-kilo frame fell on him in a company specialising in the design and manufacture of metal elements and components. Juan Antonio Pérez Rodríguez was captain of the Unión Deportiva Guarromán football team and a well-known figure in the town.

It was at around 12.47pm when the emergency services were alerted to the work accident on Avenida de Andalucía. Paramedics were unable to resuscitate the young man.

Social media has been flooded with messages of condolence and support for the family. The town hall in Guarromán decreed a day of official mourning on Thursday, 31 July. "Juan Antonio was a fine example of a young man committed to the town, who contributed his good work and participation in so many facets of daily life, especially in sports schools and in the Hermandad del Nazareno brotherhood," said the town hall.

"The club you loved, the same club that saw you emerge and grow as a footballer, captain, but above all as a person, today is completely broken," wrote Unión Deportiva Guarromán. The Club Deportivo Vilches-Coosur, the president of the Partido Popular of Jaén - Erik Domínguez - and the PSOE political party of Guarromán, among others, also sent their condolences.

According to the UGT trade union in Jaén, there have been five work-related deaths in the Andalusian province so far this year, two of which occurred in itinere (during commute). The number of fatal labour accidents in the Andalucía region has been 63, of which 13 were in itinere - on the way to or from work.