Dani Alves in court. SUR
Football star Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years for Barcelona rape

He was found guilty of raping a 23-year-old woman in December 2022 in a nightclub in Barcelona

Cristian Reino

BARCELONA.

Friday, 23 February 2024, 16:42

Former footballer Dani Alves was sentenced on Thursday this week to four and a half years and ordered to pay 150,000 euros in damages for raping a 23-year-old woman in December 2022 in a nightclub in Barcelona. The Brazilian star was back in the court that tried him earlier this month to hear the guilty verdict. Alves was facing a possible sentence of 9 to 12 years, according to prosecution and victim requests.

The sentence stated that it has been proven the victim did not consent, backed up by evidence as well as the consistent statements of the woman affected. Alves had maintained the encounter happened but it was consensual.

