Beware of these ten popular food types and drinks: they're bad for your heart

SUR Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 14:52

Cardiovascular diseases affect 26.5 per cent of the population in Spain. Among the risk factors that have a negative impact on this organ are high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and a sedentary lifestyle. On World Heart Day (29 September), Gemma Chiva-Blanch, professor at the health sciences department of the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), highlighted the importance of looking after this vital organ through a healthy diet. "Although many foods are beneficial for the heart, there are also others which, if consumed in excess, can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease," she said. The nutrition expert highlighted ten foods that are harmful to the heart, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of a balanced diet.

1 Processed meats

Sausages, hotdogs, bacon and other processed meats contain high levels of saturated fats, sodium and some additives that can increase cholesterol, blood pressure and thus the risk of heart attack.

2 Red meat

Despite being a source of protein and iron, excessive consumption of red meat, especially the fatty varieties, is associated with an increased risk of heart disease because of its high saturated fat content.

3 Fried food

Chips and French fries, doughnuts, battered foods and other fried foods, especially those fried with industrial oils, are rich in trans fats and can raise LDL ("bad") cholesterol. In addition, they are often accompanied by high salt or sugar content and are high in calories, which can increase the risk of obesity, raise blood pressure and cause heart problems.

4 Sugary drinks

Soft drinks, packaged juices, energy drinks and other beverages high in added sugar contribute to weight gain, diabetes and other risk factors for heart disease.

5 Industrial bakery products

Biscuits, cakes, ice cream, chocolates, pastries and other similar products often contain trans fats, added sugar and empty calories, which, like fried foods, can negatively affect heart health.

6 Sweetened cereals

Many breakfast cereals, especially those aimed at children, contain high levels of added sugar. Opt for low-sugar wholegrain cereals and add fresh fruit or nuts for a healthy and nutritious breakfast.

7 Pasta, packaged soups and sauces

Many packaged soups and sauces contain high levels of sodium, which can increase blood pressure and the risk of heart problems.

8 Commercial sauces

Some commercial sauces, such as ketchup and mayonnaise, or salad dressings may contain high levels of sugar, sodium and unhealthy fats, which can affect heart health if consumed in excess.

9 Savoury snacks

Potato crips, crackers, pretzels and other salty snacks such as salted and fried nuts are often high in sodium and unhealthy fats, which can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease.

Excessive alcohol

While a maximum of one alcoholic drink a day may be cardioprotective, excessive alcohol consumption can increase blood pressure, weaken the heart muscle and contribute to other health problems affecting the heart.