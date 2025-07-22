Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Health

Food alert over presence of marijuana derivative in confectionery and gummies sold in Spain

Spanish health authorities have ordered the recall of the products because hexahydrocannabinol and tetrahydrocannabinol were detected in their ingredients

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:24

Health authorities in Spain have issued a warning notification after marijuana derivatives were detected in some confectionery and gummy products. According to the Spanish agency ... for food safety and nutrition (Aesan), the presence of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) has been found in gummies, brownies and chocolates of the Happy Bites brand, which were initially sold in Catalonia, although it is not ruled out that they may also have been distributed in other regions, as they are sold on the Internet.

Este contenido es exclusivo para suscriptores

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol river walk remains closed two years after access was banned
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town reinforces measures to tackle disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests
  3. 3 Malaga padel star Bea González crowned champion on home soil
  4. 4 New signing Adrián Niño stars as Malaga CF trounce neighbours Antequera CF
  5. 5 Jon Rahm and Sergio García finish outside top 30 after frustrating British Open
  6. 6 Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen
  7. 7 Torremolinos closed June with 3.4% increase in workers making social security contributions
  8. 8 Benalmádena adds selection of Ukrainian books to its library network shelves

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Food alert over presence of marijuana derivative in confectionery and gummies sold in Spain

Food alert over presence of marijuana derivative in confectionery and gummies sold in Spain