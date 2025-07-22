Food alert over presence of marijuana derivative in confectionery and gummies sold in Spain
Spanish health authorities have ordered the recall of the products because hexahydrocannabinol and tetrahydrocannabinol were detected in their ingredients
Malaga
Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:24
Health authorities in Spain have issued a warning notification after marijuana derivatives were detected in some confectionery and gummy products. According to the Spanish agency ... for food safety and nutrition (Aesan), the presence of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) has been found in gummies, brownies and chocolates of the Happy Bites brand, which were initially sold in Catalonia, although it is not ruled out that they may also have been distributed in other regions, as they are sold on the Internet.
In fact, according to Aesan, the labelling of these products originating in the Netherlands and other similar products include text such as 'not for consumption' or 'collector's item' and do not warn of their components, with the potential danger to health. Nevertheless, they are products that look like foodstuffs and are therefore considered as such and made available to the public, with the consequent risks, especially for children.
Products involved
Name: HHC Gummies (different flavours)
Brand name: Happy bites
Product appearance: packaging
Lot number: all lots
Temperature: ambient.
Name: HHC chocolates, HHC sex hearts, THC-P Gummies, HHC Gummies
Brand name: Happy bites
Product appearance: packaging
Lot number: all lots
Temperature: ambient.
Name: HHC brownie
Brand name: Happy bites
Product appearance: packaging
Lot number: all lots
Temperature: ambient.
This information has been passed on to the relevant authorities of the Spanish through the coordinated system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI), so that the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels can be verified.
People who have products affected by this alert, or any products with HHC or THC in their composition, at home are advised to refrain from consuming them.
