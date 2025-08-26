Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Five workers injured after theme park accident in Spain

The entertainment staff were rushed to hospital after a prop car overturned during one of the shows

J.M.L.

Toledo

Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 09:19

Five actors at the Puy du Fou theme park in Toledo in Spain have been injured and hospitalised after an accident during one of the shows. The injured are four women, two of them aged 26, one aged 27 and one aged 36, as well as a 32-year-old man. The accident happened on Saturday night when a prop car they were in overturned.

The five workers were treated by mobile intensive care ambulance crews and then transferred in two basic life support ambulances to the University Hospital of Toledo.

In recent months, the park has been the subject of controversy after the CCOO and UGT unions publicly denounced the working conditions of its workers, such as non-compliance with working hour controls lack of cleanliness in the facilities, unpaid overtime, absence of a doctor and ambulance, and the obligation of the employees themselves to clean part of the facilities.

Working conditions have been improved with the signing of a recent agreement that coincided with the replacement of Erwan de la Villéon as CEO of the theme park after six years at the helm of the project, which the unions have interpreted as a change for the better in their labour policy.

