Five people dead after two vehicles involved in head-on crash in Spain

J. M. L. Cuenca Sunday, 27 July 2025, 19:54 Compartir

There has been a tragic road traffic accident in the province of Cuenca in east-central Spain today. Five people were killed this Sunday afternoon when two cars with a total of nine people in them collided. The accident happened shortly before five o'clock in the afternoon at kilometre 181 of the N-310 road near Sisante in the Castilla-La Mancha .

As a result of the collision, six people were trapped inside the vehicles, three in each. Two ambulances, a mobile intensive care unit, an air ambulance and an emergency doctor, who certified the death of the five people, were sent to the scene of the accident. The other four occupants of both vehicles were injured and were taken to various medical centres.

Firefighters from Motilla del Palancar (Cuenca) also arrived at the scene of the accident to rescue or recover the six people trapped, as well as Guardia Civil officers, who have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the fatal accident.