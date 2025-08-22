Five beaches in Spain with a rich seabed for snorkelling

Rocío Jiménez Friday, 22 August 2025, 12:32 Share

Choosing a beach destination in Spain for your holiday is no easy task. With almost 8,000 kilometres of coastline, Spain offers options for all tastes and types of travellers, ranging from the urban to the wildest and most secluded. In addition to the services and facilities available, a plus for the more adventurous is what is hidden under the water, which in many cases are true wonders.

For those who can't sit still on a towel or under a parasol, here are five sandy beaches with rich seabeds where snorkelling or scuba diving is a magical experience.

Cala Macarella, Menorca

Although it is one of the most crowded coves on the island, it is worth discovering because it is also one of the most beautiful in Menorca. Located some 14 kilometres from Ciutadella, between Castellet de Macarella and Punta de na Xulla, Cala Macarella is a practically virgin u-shaped sandy area, sheltered by high cliffs covered with lush pine trees, between which runs a stretch of the Camino de Caballs. It is bathed by turquoise waters and the entrance is gently sloping, which makes it a good option for families. It has a car park nearby, showers, toilets and a beach bar.

Zoom Image of Cala Macarella, Menorca matressa - pixabay

This cove is known for its abundant marine life which, thanks to the clarity of the water, can be appreciated in all its splendour with goggles and a snorkel. In addition, you can dive below an underwater cave located on the left cliff, about 150 metres from the shore.

Cala Pola, Gerona

Four kilometres from the town centre of Tossa de Mar (Girona), protected by stone cliffs covered in pine trees and very close to the well-known Cala Giverola, is Cala Pola - a beach of coarse-grained sand, 65 metres long, about 50 metres wide and with a steep entrance to the sea, which is why parents with young children should be careful.

It can be reached from the sea by boat or by car along the GI-682 road as far as the turn-off and from there on foot along the coastal path. The beach is equipped with showers and a beach bar. Nearby, there are a campsite with a large saltwater swimming pool, two restaurants and a supermarket, as well as accommodation options.

Its great attraction is undoubtedly underwater, as its seabed is very rich in fauna and flora, ideal for scuba diving. Diving centres often carry out their activities there. The cove's beauty can also be admired by taking one of the glass-bottomed boats that travel along the coast and the different caves found in the area, such as La Galera, Cala Bona or En Cautera.

Papagayo Beach, Lanzarote

Considered one of the most popular and best beaches of Lanzarote, Papagayo beach is an authentic coastal jewel located in the south of the island, in the protected area of Los Ajaches Natural Park, which guarantees the conservation of its beautiful surroundings. Shaped like a shell, this wild sandy beach is only 120 metres long and bathed by emerald waters. Its waves are so low that it almost looks like a natural swimming pool. There are hardly any services, except for a restaurant at the top where you can try traditional dishes. Be careful not to forget your sunscreen as there are no umbrellas or much shelter from the high temperatures.

It is also perfect for snorkelling thanks to its rich seabed and the clarity of its waters. You can observe restless ornate wrasses, colorful wrasse or spider crabs, among other species. In addition, looking towards the horizon and following the left side you can see a large rock through which a small tunnel passes.

Zoom Image of Papagayo beach, Lanzarote lapping - pixabay

La Rijana Beach, Granada

La Rijana is a natural paradise, an isolated but easily accessible beach, whose appearance is marked by the large rocks jutting out into the sea at its eastern end and by the remains of the tower of La Rijana - a 16th-century defensive construction. Located between Calahonda and Castell de Ferro, in the municipality of Gualchos, Granada, it is 250 metres long and up to 20 metres wide, with semi-thick sand and pebbles. It has a hut-chiringuito with drinks and snacks to quench your thirst (only in the summer), a space to rent kayaks or paddle surf boards, a car park and toilets.

The area is very popular with divers and snorkellers thanks to the great marine biodiversity that accumulates in the rock formations surrounding the bay and its crystal clear waters.

Zoom Image of La Rijana Beach, Granada Turismo de Andalucía

Maro beach, Nerja

In the Paraje Natural de los acantilados de Maro, in the municipality of Nerja, a small wild beach is hidden among thick, lush vegetation and agricultural land that is well worth a visit. Considered one of the best on the Costa del Sol, the beach is about 500 metres long and 20 metres wide and has various services such as showers, toilets, lifeguards, sun loungers, a beach bar and a car park located a few metres from the site. From there, you can see a Moorish watchtower and enjoy one of the most beautiful sunsets in the area. The beach is accessible to people with reduced mobility.

Its clear, clean waters boast a rich aquatic fauna, making them perfect for snorkelling and scuba diving. Kayaks and canoes can be hired for contemplating a different perspective of its beautiful scenery.