These are five of the best dog beaches in Spain

More and more coastal towns and cities in Spain are opening up dog beaches and the list of pet-friendly beaches is getting longer. Furthermore, the list of holiday accommodation, leisure and restaurant premises are also now hanging up pet-friendly labels, helping out a growing group of travellers who don't want to leave their pets at home. These are some of the beaches where pets are welcome.

Espigón Beach, Huelva

Huelva province has eight dog-friendly beaches and one of the most well-known is Playa Espigón, a 2.5 kilometre long, 40-metre long stretch of golden sand that was created as a result of the construction of the Juan Carlos I dock, which facilitated the entrance to the Huelva estuary. Its clean, calm, crystal-clear water is perfect for a quiet day out.

To access the dog-friendly area, you can go via walkways 5 and 6, which are well-signposted and from there dogs are allowed to be off the lead, as long as they are being supervised. This beach also has an adapted bathing area with an amphibious chair, a beach bar, lifeguards, toilets and car park.

Zoom Picture of dogs playing on the Espigón beach, Huelva turismo de andalucia

La Rubina Beach, Empuriabrava

La Rubina beach is a 1,800-metre-long and 70-metre-wide sandy beach surrounded by sand dunes and lagoon systems typical of marshland areas, in Castelló d'Empúries. It welcomes dogs and kitesurfers.

The dog area is at one end, next to the breakwater. In fact it was the first beach in Spain to allow pets and is currently one of the most highly rated by visitors. Located in one of the most popular destinations on the Costa Brava, it has a cleaning service, lifeguard service, toilets, parking right on the beach and, not far away, there are also restaurants.

Zoom Image of Rubina beach, Castelló d'Empúries-Empuriabrava Manel Puig. Arxiu Imatges PTCBG_G

Los Molinucos Beach, Santander

Los Molinucos beach has been added to the pet-friendly options in Cantabria this year, becoming one of the few urban beaches where you can take your dog. Located opposite Mataleñas Park, it can be reached by a pleasant walk along the Senda Peatonal de Cabo Mayor or by crossing the aforementioned park.

This is a small, quiet cove - it is not usually very crowded even in summer - about 25 metres long and an average width of five metres, surrounded by a beautiful natural environment with turquoise blue waters, a gentle slope to access and hardly any waves. It has no services, so if you come to spend the day it is necessary to bring everything you need.

Zoom Image of the beach of Los Molinucos, Santander turismo de cantabria

Sablón or Playón de Bayas beach, Asturias

Known as the longest sandy beach in Asturias thanks to its 2,800 metres of dark golden sand and crystal-clear water, El Sablón or Playón de Bayas, located in Castrillón, is an ideal option to go with your pet, although it must be in the areas at the western end and at the exit there is an area with fountains for dogs. The beach joins Los Quebrantos beach to form an extensive shore. Here you can also see the island of Deva and sand dunes.

Its name comes from the term used in Asturian to refer to sand: sable. It has a lifeguard service, showers and a car park, but there are no beach bars, so you will need to bring your own food and drink.

Zoom Image of the Playón de Bayas, Asturias turismo de asturias - jesús alfaro

Cala del Charco, Alicante

Alicante is the province with the most dog-friendly beaches; 11 in total. Villajoyosa is famous for its coves and sandy beaches with crystal-clear waters including Cala del Xarco which is also home to a 16th century watchtower declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

Zoom Image of Cala del Charco, Alicante kent wang - wikimedia commons

This 400-metre pebble cove becomes a sort of natural swimming pool - with turquoise waters where dogs are welcome, on the right-hand side, which is equipped for them.