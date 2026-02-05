Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Firefighters of Madrid's regional brigade. EFE
112 incident

BREAKING: Madrid firefighters rescue 20 people trapped in airport tunnel after major pipe burst

M-14 motorway closed and metro line 8 suspended as flooding hits access to Barajas terminal 4

S. V.

Thursday, 5 February 2026, 11:17

Firefighters rescued 20 people from their vehicles on Thursday after a major water pipe burst flooded a tunnel leading to Madrid-Barajas Airport.

The incident, triggered by a 900mm pipe rupture on Avenida de Logroño, caused significant travel chaos, forcing the closure of the M-14 motorway and the total suspension of Metro Line 8.

Emergency crews confirmed there were no injuries, though several drivers and passengers had to be extracted from the rising water levels near Terminal 4.

Municipal water company Canal de Isabel II said the burst left approximately 5,000 properties without water.

While restorative work continues, traffic authorities have temporarily lifted tolls on the M-12 motorway to ease congestion, and airport operator Aena has advised passengers to use alternative shuttle services between terminals.

The incident also led to the suspension of line 8 of the metro and the partial closure of the M-14 motorway on Thursday.

Despite the flooding of the tunnel, there were no injuries and firefighters successfully rescued trapped drivers and passengers.

Spain's airport operator Aena has informed the public that there will be alternative transfer between the airport terminals.

