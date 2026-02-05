BREAKING: Madrid firefighters rescue 20 people trapped in airport tunnel after major pipe burst

S. V. Thursday, 5 February 2026, 11:17 | Updated 11:23h. Share

Firefighters rescued 20 people from their vehicles on Thursday after a major water pipe burst flooded a tunnel leading to Madrid-Barajas Airport.

The incident, triggered by a 900mm pipe rupture on Avenida de Logroño, caused significant travel chaos, forcing the closure of the M-14 motorway and the total suspension of Metro Line 8.

Emergency crews confirmed there were no injuries, though several drivers and passengers had to be extracted from the rising water levels near Terminal 4.

Municipal water company Canal de Isabel II said the burst left approximately 5,000 properties without water.

While restorative work continues, traffic authorities have temporarily lifted tolls on the M-12 motorway to ease congestion, and airport operator Aena has advised passengers to use alternative shuttle services between terminals.

