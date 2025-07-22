A firefighter from Spain dies during open water swimming competition in Portugal

"Thank you for being the way you were and for having shared part of your life with us. You leave a huge void, there ... are no words". This is how firefighters in the north of Spain said goodbye to Alain Sainz, a 53-year-old colleague who died after suffering a cardiorespiratory problem during the 10 km Swim Grand Prix 2025 swimming event, held in Cascais Bay, on the outskirts of Lisbon, in the early hours of this morning on social networks. The Basque athlete, an instructor in the service, lost his life while taking part in an open water competition. it was "his great passion", according to close friends and colleagues.

The Euskadi firefighters (@BomberosEuskadi) also wanted to say goodbye to their colleague. "Alain Sainz left us in the middle of a competition, doing what he loved most: swimming with his heart. His love for the ocean only competed with his love for his profession. You will be forever in our memory".

The Portuguese national maritime authority reported some hours earlier the death of a Spaniard taking part in one of the most emblematic races in the Portuguese sporting calendar. The fatality happened just before 1pm, when the firefighter was taking part in the Oeiras - Cascais crossing, a 10-kilometre race characterised by its high level of demand. This year's event included in its programme up to seven competitions, the most demanding of which takes place between Lisbon and Cascais, reaching double that distance.

The alarm issued after learning of the medical difficulties being experienced by one of the participants led the race organisers to immediately activate the Cascais maritime police local command, as well as members of the tourist resort's maritime rescue station.

Members of the medical team, the Estoril volunteer fire brigade and INEM's medical emergency and resuscitation unit (VMER) were also mobilised. The members of the medical team went to the São Pedro do Estoril beach, where they performed resuscitation manoeuvres without being able to prevent the death of the athlete, according to the Spanish news outlet El Correo.

International meeting

The Cascais Swim Grand Prix is a prestigious event at national level and also occupies a prominent place on the international scene: it is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the World Open Water Swimming Association, which schedules 34 meetings a year. This international support is also reflected in the influx of professional athletes, who see the Swim Grand Prix as a key event to measure their performance and physical preparation in open water.

The fame that the Swim Grand Prix has achieved on the open water circuit is no coincidence. Over the course of 13 editions, this competition has managed to position itself as one of the star events on the world calendar. Last year, it registered a 50% foreign participation, which is evidence of its growing renown beyond the Portuguese borders. For this reason, the 2025 edition sought to "reinforce the infrastructure, increase the visibility of the races and offer an unrivalled experience for both professional athletes and amateurs", according to organisers.