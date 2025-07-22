Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A firefighter from Spain dies during open water swimming competition in Portugal

Alain Sainz, 53, was taking part in a 10 km race in the bay of Cascais when he suffered cardiorespiratory problems

S. García / B. Vergara

Barcelona

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:37

"Thank you for being the way you were and for having shared part of your life with us. You leave a huge void, there ... are no words". This is how firefighters in the north of Spain said goodbye to Alain Sainz, a 53-year-old colleague who died after suffering a cardiorespiratory problem during the 10 km Swim Grand Prix 2025 swimming event, held in Cascais Bay, on the outskirts of Lisbon, in the early hours of this morning on social networks. The Basque athlete, an instructor in the service, lost his life while taking part in an open water competition. it was "his great passion", according to close friends and colleagues.

